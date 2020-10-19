IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 22:23 IST

Chasing a target of 126 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 59 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

8 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Shardul Thakur which was an expensive one.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Josh Hazlewood who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja and it was an expensive one as 9 runs came off the over.

3 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar where he kept things tight.

Josh Hazlewood bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where 8 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 5.9. At the same stage, CSK were 56/4. Rajasthan Royals need 67 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 6.7.

Follow live score and updates from IPL