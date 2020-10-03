IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Du Plessis continues to defy gravity in UAE, takes another stunning catch

cricket

Faf du Plessis is arguably one of the best fielders going around in the world cricket at the moment. He has often stunned fans by taking stunning catches while patrolling the boundary ropes in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. And this season he has already taken three eye-popping catches so far while we are still in the early days on the IPL 2020.

On Friday evening, he took the field against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad who opted to bat first after winning the toss. Jonny Bairstow got cleaned up for a duck and left Warner doing all the covering up. SRH skipper was looking scratchy during his stay at the crease and finally decided to break the shackles against Piyush Chawla.

He had already smashed the leggie for a boundary but decided to go over long on for a maximum. Though Warner miscued the ball off the toe end of his bat but it looked to be sailing over boundary for a maximum. Du Plessis was on boundary duties and pulled off another stunning catch to dismiss the Southpaw.

He grabbed the ball out of thin air but as the momentum was taking him over the boundary, Du Plessis threw the ball in the air just to catch it in the rebound.

Watch, jump, catch - Faf special!



Another day, another catch and another @faf1307 trademark. He just keeps catching them the same way over and over again. Magnificent.https://t.co/b3pf9LnNIM #Dream11IPL #CSKvSRH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020

Earlier, the veteran Proteas batsman took two similar catches against Mumbai Indians in the curtain raiser of this year’s IPL. Despite reducing SRH to 69/4 in 11 overs, CSK couldn’t deliver the knockout punch and ended up leaking 95 runs in last 9 overs.

In reply, the three-time champion got off to a poor start and there was no coming back from there. MS Dhoni walked in to bat in the seventh over and remained unbeaten for his 47 runs while Ravindra Jadeja scored aggressive half-century. However, Chennai fell 7-run short of the target to register their third straight defeat of the season.