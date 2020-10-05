IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI against RCB: Injured Amit Mishra likely to be replaced

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 10:43 IST

While Delhi Capitals picked up a big win over Kolkata Knight Riders, defeating the two-time IPL champions by 18 runs in Sharjah, there was a huge blow. Key spin bowler Amit Mishra, who has been among wicket-takers in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League, suffered an injury and could only bowl two overs. This comes just after R Ashwin has recovered from his injury to return to the team. DC may have to bring in a change to make up for this.

Here is DC Predicted XI for IPL match against RCB:

Prithvi Shaw: When Prithvi Shaw is good, he is so good. But when he is bad, he looks quite average. He needs to be consistent.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has got off to good starts but has not been able to build it for longer innings. He could get only a few more chances before he could be replaced by Ajinkya Rahane.

Shreyas Iyer (c): Shreyas Iyer’s hardwork bore fruits against KKR as he smashed 88 runs in 38 balls. This Iyer is a dangerous Iyer.

Rishabh Pant (wk): Rishabh Pant continues to struggle to get a big score but he does contribute a lot in death overs. He is irreplacable.

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer has not lived up to his reputation so far and it is only a matter of time before DC management think of a change.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis has been the match-winner for DC on more than one occasion now. He could be DC’s MVP this season.

Ravichandran Ashwin: R Ashwin has returned from injury but still will take time to get to his best.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has been in tremendous form this season but had a poor outing against KKR. Get up and move on.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje’s penultimate over against KKR is a signal to the franchise that they perhaps made a mistake in letting the Proteas seamer go.

Ishant Sharma: Ishant Sharma may replace injured Amit Mishra in the team.

Harshal Patel: What an excellent performance from Harshal Patel with the ball against KKR. He is the dark horse of the team.

DC Predicted XI vs RCB: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Harshal Patel