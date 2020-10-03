e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KKR and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2020 20:55 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 16th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 149/2. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 60 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 16 runs came off the over.

16 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 11 runs from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 9.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 198 runs.

