Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KKR and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:12 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 229 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 15 overs was 137 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

6 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Harshal Patel where he kept things tight.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Marcus Stoinis who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

10 runs and 2 wickets came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Harshal Patel where he kept things tight.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 13 runs from the over along with a wicket.

6 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Harshal Patel where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 9.1. At the same stage, DC were 151/2. Kolkata Knight Riders need 92 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 18.4.

