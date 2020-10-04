e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: Shreyas Iyer says he is not a gifted player, puts onus on ‘hard and smart work’

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: Shreyas Iyer says he is not a gifted player, puts onus on ‘hard and smart work’

“I know the hard work and the smart work I have put in through my gym sessions, so I wouldn’t say I am a very gifted player,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Sharjah
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders.(PTI)
         

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has attributed all those big sixes against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday to the enormous “hard and smart work” that he had put in the gym sessions as he doesn’t consider himself a “gifted player”.

Iyer hit 88 off 38 balls with six sixes and seven fours in Delhi’s 18-run win over KKR in an IPL game here.

READ | RCB vs RR: ‘This guy has got some serious talent’, Virat Kohli in awe of 20-year-old Indian batsman

“I know the hard work and the smart work I have put in through my gym sessions, so I wouldn’t say I am a very gifted player,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It was really necessary for me to take time at the start which I did in the earlier games as well. It was the right time for me to take on the bowlers and then rotate strike as well after that. Luckily it worked out for me. We keep talking about close victories and this was one of them. Really satisfied with the way everyone stepped up,” Iyer said.

Losing captain Dinesh Karthik rued missing out on a couple of sixes in the middle overs that probably cost them the match according to him.

“Maybe in between 10-13 overs we didn’t get many boundaries, we lost a couple of wickets as well which sets you back in such run chases. To be honest, couple more sixes and we would have crossed the line,” Karthik said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
NCB dy director who quizzed Deepika in drugs case tests Covid-19 positive
NCB dy director who quizzed Deepika in drugs case tests Covid-19 positive
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In