Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:20 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 10 overs was 101 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

14 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Marcus Stoinis which was an expensive one.

7 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

10 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was an expensive one.

15 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Tushar Deshpande which was an expensive one.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 10.1. At the same stage, DC were 83/2. Kings XI Punjab need 64 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 6.4.

