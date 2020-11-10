e-paper
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 60th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 20:00 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

The 60th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians is currently on at DUBAI. Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bat. Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have scored 35 runs for the loss of 3 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over was bowled by Trent Boult which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The 3rd over was bowled by Trent Boult which was an expensive one as 9 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 4th over was bowled by Jayant Yadav which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

10 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit 2 fours.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 7.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 140 runs.

