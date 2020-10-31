IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:11 IST

Chasing a target of 111 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 10 overs was 68 runs for the loss of 0 wickets.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Pravin Dubey and it was an expensive one as 12 runs came off the over.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada and it was an expensive one as11 runs came off the over.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

Pravin Dubey bowled an expensive 8th over of the innings where 7 runs came from the over.

Harshal Patel bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where 8 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.8. At the same stage, DC were 49/2. Mumbai Indians need 43 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 4.3.

Follow live score and updates from IPL