IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19

The big clash between MI and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 22:57 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Mumbai Indians have won the 60th match of IPL 2020 by 5 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 19th over. Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer with 68 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan who contributed 47 runs to the innings.

11 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Pravin Dubey which was an expensive one.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje and it was an expensive one as10 runs came off the over.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

Anrich Nortje bowled only 4 balls in the 19th over of the game and gave away 3 runs.

