IPL 2020, DC vs MI: 4 overs, 14 runs, 1 maiden, 4 wickets – Bumrah registers best T20 bowling figures to maul Delhi Capitals

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 07:19 IST

Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in Dubai as Mumbai Indians thumped Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to storm into the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The Indian speedster registered his best-ever bowling figures in T20 cricket, guiding Rohit Sharma& Co to a clinical win in the first qualifier on Thursday night.

After sent to bat first, MI posted a mammoth total of 200 runs, at a loss of 5 wickets. In reply, the Delhi Capitals went through one of the biggest top-order collapses. Three of their top-order batsmen – Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan – were dismissed on ducks. While Trent Boult began the onslaught, Jasprit Bumrah took it forward and returned with the magical figures of 4-1-14-4.

Dhawan (0), Shreyas Iyer (12), Marcus Stoinis (65) and Daniel Sams (0) were the four victims of Bumrah in the qualifier. As soon as the Indian speedster completed his extraordinary spell, the franchise Mumbai Indians posted a tweet to acknowledge his remarkable feat.

Besides notching up these stellar figures, Bumrah is now the proud owner of Purple Cap in the tournament. A four-wicket haul took his total count of wickets to 27, bettering the record of Kagiso Rabada (23) who failed to pick a single scalp in the qualifier.

Bumrah has also surpassed Bhuvnehswar Kumar’s record of scalping most wickets - 26 wickets – in a season, as an Indian bowler.

Talking about the game, the Mumbai Indian outclassed DC to cruise into the finale. This is the sixth time that the Rohit Sharma-led MI have made it to the summit clash. On the other hand, DC can be hopeful for the ticket to finale. They will play the winner of the eliminator – scheduled to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Friday night.