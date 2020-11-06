e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, DC vs MI: 4 overs, 14 runs, 1 maiden, 4 wickets – Bumrah registers best T20 bowling figures to maul Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020, DC vs MI: 4 overs, 14 runs, 1 maiden, 4 wickets – Bumrah registers best T20 bowling figures to maul Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020, DC vs MI: After sent to bat first, MI posted a mammoth total of 200 runs, at a loss of 5 wickets. In reply, the Delhi Capitals went through one of the biggest top-order collapses.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 07:19 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals during the Qualifier 1 match at Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals during the Qualifier 1 match at Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.(PTI)
         

Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in Dubai as Mumbai Indians thumped Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to storm into the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The Indian speedster registered his best-ever bowling figures in T20 cricket, guiding Rohit Sharma& Co to a clinical win in the first qualifier on Thursday night.

After sent to bat first, MI posted a mammoth total of 200 runs, at a loss of 5 wickets. In reply, the Delhi Capitals went through one of the biggest top-order collapses. Three of their top-order batsmen – Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan – were dismissed on ducks. While Trent Boult began the onslaught, Jasprit Bumrah took it forward and returned with the magical figures of 4-1-14-4.

READ | ‘Confused about his own game,’ Aakash Chopra explains why Rishabh Pant is struggling

Dhawan (0), Shreyas Iyer (12), Marcus Stoinis (65) and Daniel Sams (0) were the four victims of Bumrah in the qualifier. As soon as the Indian speedster completed his extraordinary spell, the franchise Mumbai Indians posted a tweet to acknowledge his remarkable feat.

 

Besides notching up these stellar figures, Bumrah is now the proud owner of Purple Cap in the tournament. A four-wicket haul took his total count of wickets to 27, bettering the record of Kagiso Rabada (23) who failed to pick a single scalp in the qualifier.

Bumrah has also surpassed Bhuvnehswar Kumar’s record of scalping most wickets - 26 wickets – in a season, as an Indian bowler.

Talking about the game, the Mumbai Indian outclassed DC to cruise into the finale. This is the sixth time that the Rohit Sharma-led MI have made it to the summit clash. On the other hand, DC can be hopeful for the ticket to finale. They will play the winner of the eliminator – scheduled to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Friday night.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Power sector imports from China to face drastic cuts under new Atmanirbhar Bharat plan
Power sector imports from China to face drastic cuts under new Atmanirbhar Bharat plan
UP announces cash reward for arrest of absconding anti-CAA, NRC protesters
UP announces cash reward for arrest of absconding anti-CAA, NRC protesters
Arnab Goswami spends another night in custody. Where the case stands now
Arnab Goswami spends another night in custody. Where the case stands now
‘If you count the legal votes, I’ve decisively won’: US President Trump
‘If you count the legal votes, I’ve decisively won’: US President Trump
Why did BJP decide to back Nitish Kumar in Bihar?
Why did BJP decide to back Nitish Kumar in Bihar?
‘Confused about his own game’: Chopra explains why Pant is struggling
‘Confused about his own game’: Chopra explains why Pant is struggling
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu first state to test 10 million people, all RT PCR
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu first state to test 10 million people, all RT PCR
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In