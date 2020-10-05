IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:45 IST

Chasing a target of 197 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 15 overs was 105 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Harshal Patel who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

The 12th over was bowled by Axar Patel which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Harshal Patel bowled the 13th over of the innings and gave away 16 runs off the over.

The 14th over was bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.0. At the same stage, DC were 134/3. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 92 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 18.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL