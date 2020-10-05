e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RCB and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:45 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 197 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 15 overs was 105 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Harshal Patel who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

The 12th over was bowled by Axar Patel which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Harshal Patel bowled the 13th over of the innings and gave away 16 runs off the over.

The 14th over was bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.0. At the same stage, DC were 134/3. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 92 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 18.4.

