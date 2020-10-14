e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

At the end of 10 overs of the 30th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 79/2. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 46 runs without losing any wicket.

14 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit 2 fours.

5 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal where he kept things tight.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

Shreyas Gopal bowled the 9th over of the innings where the DC batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Ben Stokes and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 158 runs.

