e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals announce Daniel Sams as replacement for Jason Roy

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals announce Daniel Sams as replacement for Jason Roy

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals have announced uncapped Australian left-arm seamer Daniel Sams as Roy’s replacement in the squad. Sams was the top wicket-taker in last year’s Big Bash League (BBL).

cricket Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:24 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Daniel Sams.
File image of Daniel Sams.(Big Bash League)
         

The Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced the replacement for England opener Jason Roy. The right-handed batsman pulled out of the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan due to a side strain. The injury has also ruled him out of the 13th edition of IPL which kicks off from next month.

Delhi Capitals have announced uncapped Australian left-arm seamer Daniel Sams as Roy’s replacement in the squad. Sams was the top wicket-taker in last year’s Big Bash League (BBL).

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Speaking on being part of the franchise, Sams said that he feels fortunate to get a chance to play IPL this year. “The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year,” he said.

“I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year, and I’m thankful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to join the rest of the players in the UAE,” the youngster added.

Sams’ inclusion also gives dimension to the DC attack which only had right-arm pacers in their main squad.He will be joining fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at the Delhi Capitals.

Sams came into the limelight during last year’s Big Bash League where he picked up 30 wickets in 17 games for the Sydney Thunders.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Sitharaman
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can be held
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can be held
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In