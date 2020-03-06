e-paper
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals pacer Chris Woakes pulls out of tournament - Report

Chris Woakes has reportedly informed Delhi Capitals of his decision and they have already started to look out for replacements.

cricket Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of England cricketer Chris Woakes.
File image of England cricketer Chris Woakes.(AP)
         

England fast-bowler Chris Woakes has reportedly pulled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a report in Sky Sports which cited news agency PA.Woakes has reportedly informed Delhi Capitals of his decision and they have already started to look out for a replacement. Woakes was acquired by Delhi for his base price of Rs 1.50 Cr in the auction.

According to the report, Woakes has decided to skip the IPL to keep himself fresh for the busy international summer. As for the Capitals, it comes as a big blow for them as pacers Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma have been nursing respective injuries before the start of the tournament.

England cricketers are scheduled to join their respective franchises after the completion of their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Woakes has earlier played in the IPL for franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 13th edition of the IPL is scheduled to begin from March 29 and the first match of the season will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last-season’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings. As for Delhi, they play their first match of the season against Kings XI Punjab at home on March 30.

