e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCB Preview: It’s a showdown between 2016 finalists

IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCB Preview: It’s a showdown between 2016 finalists

IPL 2020 Eliminator: All in all it is a battle between a team which has found its best XI and rhythm and the one which will depend heavily on its superstars to deliver a knock-out punch.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:46 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SRH skipper David Warner and RCB captain Virat Kohli
SRH skipper David Warner and RCB captain Virat Kohli (Twitter)
         

When Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first knock-out match of the season, it will be a clash between two teams with diametrically opposite form guide. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

David Warner’s Sunrisers won three matches in a row and four out of their last five to book their place in the play-offs in the third place. On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s team made it to the play-offs despite losing their last four matches, just inching out Kolkata Knight Riders on net run-rate.

While form is clearly with the SRH dug-out, RCB have enough firepower to come out on top. Both teams have won once against each other this season and it will be a tight contest. RCB needs its pacers to find their rhythm again.

Chris Morris and Mohammed Siraj need to pick wickets in the powerplay so that the likes of Chahal and Sundar can create pressure in the middle overs.

Chahal’s performance will be crucial as he is RCB’s only bonafide match-winner with the ball.

SRH’s bowling has been led superbly by Rashid Khan and the Afghan will be expected to pick up the crucial wickets of Kohli and AB de Villiers. The battle between Rashid and ABD could very well define the contest.

Sandeep Sharma has had an upper hand against Virat Kohli and the RCB captain would be aware of that, having been dismissed by the medium pacer for the seventh time in IPL a few days back.

Two men who have changed the fortunes of SRH are opener Wriddhiman Saha and all-rounder Jason Holder. Saha’s attacking batting at the top of the order has ensured a big talent like Bairstow is having to sit and he will be given the license to go after the RCB bowlers too.

Holder’s variety and maturity while bowling has somewhat made up for Bhuvneshwar’s absence and has lifted the likes of Natarajan and Khalil too.

Manish Pandey will hold the key in the middle order along with Williamson as SRH will look to counter the effect of Chahal.

All in all it is a battle between a team which has found its best XI and rhythm and the one which will depend heavily on its superstars to deliver a knock-out punch.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In