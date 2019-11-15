IPL 2020 Trade: Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris among big names released from Delhi Capitals

cricket

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:44 IST

The Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals announced a slew of player releases ahead of the auctions which are set to take place on December 19 in Kolkata. The side retained 14 players icluding Indian internationals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, along with Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan.

The franchise also retained three overseas players which include South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, West Indian all-rounder Keemo Paul and Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

Meanwhile, DC released nine players, out of which batsman Hanuma Vihari and allrounder Chris Morris were some of the big names. The side which finished third last season, has released six Indian and three overseas players with Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayappa, all having been released. The three overseas players who have been released include South African duo of Chris Morris and Colin Ingram, along with New Zealand left-hander Colin Munro.

Delhi Capitals full players list:

Players retentions: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane

Players released: Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro

Player Trades: Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians, Jagadeesha Suchith to Kings XI Punjab, Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians, Rahul Tewatia & Mayank Markande to Rajasthan Royals