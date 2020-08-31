e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He has helped me grow’ - Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer on influence of coach Ricky Ponting

IPL 2020: ‘He has helped me grow’ - Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer on influence of coach Ricky Ponting

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer praised coach Ricky Ponting and opened up on the influence the Australia legend has made on his game.

cricket Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:48 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Shreyas Iyer with coach Ricky Ponting.
File image of Shreyas Iyer with coach Ricky Ponting.(IPL)
         

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer believes that head coach Ricky Ponting has helped him grow as a cricketer. Iyer was made the captain of the franchise in the middle of the 2018 season when Gautam Gambhir decided to step down from the position. Being a young cricketer, Iyer tried his best to lead Capitals’ towards greener pastures, but could not prevent his side from finishing at the last position.

Iyer was retained as the captain of the franchise in the 2019 season and he led the team brilliantly. Under his leadership, Delhi finished at the third position, missing the final by a whisker.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Ahead of the start of the 13th edition of IPL, Iyer opened up on the influence coach Ricky Ponting has had on his game and said that the Aussie legend gives him freedom to express himself on the field.

“I feel blessed to be working with someone as Ricky Ponting’s stature so closely. He is such a legend and makes everyone from the most senior one to the newest guy feel at home and as a part of the unit,” Iyer said in the recent video uploaded on BCCI official website.

“As a captain, he gives me freedom and that has helped me grow as a cricketer,” the right-handed batsman further added.

On being asked if Delhi can win their maiden title this year, Iyer said that all the players need to contribute towards the team’s success for that to happen this year.

“All pieces of the puzzles have to fall in the right place for a team to become a champion team. IPL is a long tournament and results keep going up and down invariably.

“The one thing that worked for us last season was how differently each player steped up on different occasion and that was crucial for our success and will be this year too. Having not one consistent performer but many of them,” Iyer signed off.

