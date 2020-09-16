e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He is teaching discipline to young guys in quarantine’ - Dean Jones lauds MS Dhoni’s captaincy

IPL 2020: ‘He is teaching discipline to young guys in quarantine’ - Dean Jones lauds MS Dhoni’s captaincy

IPL 2020: Before the start of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League, former Australia cricketer Dean Jones explains what makes MS Dhoni a dangerous captain for opposition teams.

cricket Updated: Sep 16, 2020 09:49 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni.
File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni.(IPL)
         

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin from September 19th and all eyes will be on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings who will take on long-time rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening contest. Dhoni announced international retirement last month, and has not played a single cricket game for nearly 14 months.

Fans will be eager to get a glimpse of Dhoni, and see if he still has fuel left in the tank to trouble the opposition. Meanwhile, while discussing the opening contest on the latest episode of Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected, former Australia cricketer Dean Jones praised Dhoni’s captaincy.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“MS Dhoni is captain cool. He doesn’t sweat but he hasn’t played cricket for 14 months. He has had a camp back in Chennai. He is teaching some of the young guys back in quarantine some discipline because there is a lot of discipline in his game,” Dhoni said.

Jones further went on to add that Dhoni will always remain in his list of top five Indian players because of the way he led the Indian team for so many years.

“And as a captain, he is quite conservative in his tactics. But he waits for you to make a mistake and then the cobra goes for the squeeze. People will always remember what he has done. He will be in my top five Indian players of all time,” Jones said.

Also read: Five penalty runs will stop teams from Mankading, says Muttiah Muralitharan

Dhoni has also led CSK to three-IPL titles but lost to Mumbai Indians in the final last year by 1 run. In the same interaction, former Aussie speedster Brett Lee explained the difference in captaincy styles of the two cricketers.

“What I will say is that someone like a Rohit Sharma has got good stats. I am just going to say that they are both tremendous captains but different captains.

“So you got one captain that is super laid back while the other captain is aggressive in the way he sets the field. But they both get the job done,” Lee said.

