e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He’s been outstanding,’ David Warner names Indian pacer as ‘find of this IPL’

IPL 2020: ‘He’s been outstanding,’ David Warner names Indian pacer as ‘find of this IPL’

IPL 2020: SRH produced some impressive performances during the tournament with several players rising to the occasion. The usual suspects like Warner, Rashid Khan, and Williamson produced the goods but players like Holder, Samad, and Pandey were also match-winners on their day

cricket Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 09:14 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals (DC) match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals (DC) match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.(PTI)
         

The fairytale run that Sunrisers Hyderabad embarked on at the end of the Indian Premier League has finally come to an end. They went on a four-game winning streak which pushed them to Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020. But that run was ended by the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. SRH weren’t able to get the best performance out of their players at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium as they fell short by 17 runs to crash out of the tournament.

However, SRH produced some impressive performances during the tournament with several players rising to the occasion. The usual suspects like David Warner, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson produced the goods but players like Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, and Manish Pandey were also match-winners on their day.

READ | IPL 2020: Only one game left but race for Orange and Purple Cap is still heating up

However, there was one player who impressed everyone with his spectacular death bowling. T Natarajan surprised people with his accurate bowling as SRH relied on the young pacer during crunch situations. Natarajan is the bowler with the most Yorkers in the tournament with the number going above 160.

SRH captain David Warner was also impressed with his display as maintained that he was proud of his team despite failing to make it to the final.

“First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well, and RCB, but I’m proud to be where we are today.

“Natarajan is a find of this IPL, and he’s been outstanding. Rashid has been amazing, and so has Manish Pandey at No. 3. From an all-round perspective, it’s been great. I’d like to thank all our supporters at home.” Warner, however, admitted that fielding let his team down in the tournament.

READ| ‘Has become one of my favourites’ - Brian Lara names six most impressive young Indian batsmen of Indian Premier League

“The main thing is attitude in the field. You can’t win if you don’t take catches, so that, we’ll have to do much better next time - that’s what’s let us down in this tournament - the attitude on the field,” said the explosive opener from Australia. Asked about the impact of the injuries to key players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wriddhiman Saha, he said, “It has been difficult, but the rest of the players have been excellent in their roles to get us where we have gotten today.”

The final of the IPL 2020 will be played on 10th November at the Dubai International Stadium between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh issues warning to TMC workers
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh issues warning to TMC workers
LIVE: 38,619 new Covid-19 cases in France as tally reaches 1,787,324
LIVE: 38,619 new Covid-19 cases in France as tally reaches 1,787,324
Uttar Pradesh govt to launch website for first-ever virtual Deepotsav in Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh govt to launch website for first-ever virtual Deepotsav in Ayodhya
15th Finance Commission submits its report today: Key things to know
15th Finance Commission submits its report today: Key things to know
Joe Biden’s long history with China is unlikely to mend Trump-era rift
Joe Biden’s long history with China is unlikely to mend Trump-era rift
Lara names six most impressive young Indian batsmen of IPL 2020
Lara names six most impressive young Indian batsmen of IPL 2020
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In