IPL 2020: ‘He’s sorted out SRH’s death-bowling issues,’ Sanjay Bangar highly impressed with Sunrisers’ fast bowler

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:19 IST

The IPL for years has provided a platform for young cricketers who otherwise have struggled for opportunities, and this year has lived up to the trend with the likes of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, batsmen Devdutt Padikkal and Rahul Tewatia making a mark early in the tournament. While Bishnoi has impressed with his wrist spin, Padikkal and Tewatia have played highly crucial knocks for their respective teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

That said, another player who has made heads turn is T Natarajan. Not exactly a youngster, Natarajan’s art of bowling perfect yorkers has impressed plenty of former cricketers. Ex-India batting coach Sanjay Bangar is the most recent to have great things to say about the 29-year-old, believing Natarajan’s yorkers have made him an invaluable asset with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad, especially in death overs.

“The yorker ball is the most difficult ball in this format, and that too when the ball is wet. Despite that, T Natarajan bowled in the previous match and sorted out SRH’s death bowling issue. I am really impressed by Natarajan. He is looking in good form and Natarajan will be my player of choice who has impressed me in the IPL,” Bangar said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Left-arm quick Natarajan has picked up five wickets from five matches for the Sunrisers, including that of international stars such as Virat Kohli and Marcus Stoinis. However, his tight at the death overs, coupled with brilliant yorkers seems to have already made him an indispensable part of the team. His skills have impressed the likes of Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee and Brian Lara.