Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: 'He shouldn't go anywhere close to David Warner,' Sunil Gavaskar, others react to SRH captain's controversial dismissal

IPL 2020: ‘He shouldn’t go anywhere close to David Warner,’ Sunil Gavaskar, others react to SRH captain’s controversial dismissal

IPL 2020: The controversial call regarding David Warner left the cricketing world divided with the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa and Scott Styris offering their take on the dismissal.

cricket Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 13:30 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli takes the review against David Warner.
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli takes the review against David Warner.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner was controversially given out during the IPL 2020 eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Warner was batting on 17 when a ball from Mohammed Siraj went past him and into the gloves of wicketkeeper AB de Villiers. The RCB unit went up in appeal immediately, and even though the soft signal was not out, captain Virat Kohli took the review in the nick of time.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

During the replay, there appeared a very slight spike on the Ultra Edge as the ball came close to Warner’s glove, although it wasn’t conclusive evidence. A third umpire needs conclusive evidence to turn an on-field umpire’s decision. However, Virender Sharma, who was monitoring the call, believed he found an angle which convinced him that the ball indeed had contact with the glove, and declared it out, much to the dismay of Warner.

Also Read | ‘We peaked at the right stage,’ Jason Holder feels SRH have used ‘skills and brains’ in winning run

The controversial call left the cricketing world divided with the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa and Scott Styris offering their take on the dismissal. As a visibly upset Warner was on his way back to the change room, on air, Mbangwa said: “I think he has got it wrong. Everything happening way too close – with pad, and glove, and tummy, and shirt… they [RCB] were desperate, they just needed it.”

Also Read | ‘He is our banker,’ David Warner ‘running out of superlatives’ for SRH batsman

Former India captain Gavaskar brushed aside the dismissal but cautioned that the third umpire would be better off maintaining his distance from Warner. “That’s fine, I think whichever is the umpire’s decision, is final. But clearly, Virender Sharma shouldn’t go anywhere close to David Warner.”

Former New Zealand all-rounder Styris felt Warner was hard done by the dismissal. “Incredible decision from the 3rd umpire. David Warner every reason to blow up. Original decision not out and never conclusive evidence to overturn,” he tweeted.

 
 

However, in reply, his former New Zealand teammate Simon Doull disagreed with Styris. “What game and replays are you watching..!! Clearly off the glove,” he tweeted. Even New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan, playing for the Mumbai Indians said: “no glove not out.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

