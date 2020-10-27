IPL 2020: ‘It is hurting Kings XI big time,’ Gautam Gambhir critical of KXIP star

cricket

It has been a forgettable season of the Indian Premier League for Glenn Maxwell in the UAE. Maxwell has not been able to perform to the best of his abilities with the bat in IPL 2020 but has continually seen himself being a part of Kings XI Punjab’s playing XI in every game this season.

The cricket pundits have pointed out that KL Rahul might be persisting with Maxwell because he provides him with a spin-bowling option in the middle, but former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that KXIP do not have any other player to replace Maxwell with, since they have spent Rs 10.5 crore to get his services.

“Who do you replace with Glenn Maxwell with? You have spent so much money on him?” Gambhir said on ESPNCrinfo

“You’ve tried him at no. 3, you have tried him at no. 4. Probably this was the ideal bowling line-up to actually see the best of Maxwell. But he has struggled clearly in this season,” Gambhir added.

“Probably one of the worst seasons he is having as a player. It is hurting Kings XI big time because they have so much expectations from Glenn Maxwell and he just couldn’t deliver, probably from the start till now,” he further said.

“Had he been with any other franchise, I don’t think he would have been given such a long run. But Kings XI have stuck with him,” Gambhir opined.

KXIP did not need the services of Maxwell against KKR. They were chasing 150 runs and Gayle and Mandeep provided the fireworks the job was finished inside 19 overs.