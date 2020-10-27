IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: ‘It was a very hard decision not to play him,' KL Rahul lauds the impact of Chris Gayle

cricket

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 10:09 IST

Kings XI Punjab’s turn around in form has coincided with the introduction of explosive batsman Chris Gayle into the playing XI. The ‘Universe Boss’ has made an instant impact with his contributions with the bat. It is just not his batting that turns around teams but the positive impact he has on his teammates with his cheerful personality.

He again contributed with the bat on Monday as he scored 51 runs off 21 balls to power his side to an eight-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. The win has taken KXIP to the fourth spot in the IPL points table above KKR.

After the win, KXIP skipper KL Rahul lauded Chris Gayle, saying that the left-handed West Indies batsman always keeps the dressing room upbeat.

“Chris, it was a very hard decision not to play him, He is the hungriest I have seen in the last seven-eight years playing for different franchises. Running ones and twos. And you know how he keeps the dressing room upbeat. To do it over and over again, year after year... We will enjoy tonight’s victory, enjoy tomorrow, and then start thinking about the next game. One game at a time,” Rahul told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

KXIP chased down the target of 150 with eight wickets in hand and seven balls to spare. Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle played knocks of 66 and 51 respectively.

Mandeep Singh lost his father on Friday and lauding the batsman’s effort to still play for the Punjab franchise, Rahul said: “The kind of toughness Mandeep has shown has rubbed on to other ways. Everybody is emotional. Just to put his hand up, just to be there, just to finish off the game, makes us so proud.”

Earlier, Shubman Gill played a knock of 57 runs as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a total of 149/9 in the allotted twenty overs.

KXIP has now won their last five matches in the ongoing IPL, keeping the hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Kings XI Punjab will next lock horns against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, October 30 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

(with ANI inputs)