IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard becomes first Mumbai Indians player to play 150 matches in the tournament

cricket

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 20:58 IST

Kieron Pollard on Wednesday became the first Mumbai Indians cricketer to play 150 matches in the IPL. The West Indies all-rounder achieved the feat in the IPL 2020 match No.5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. To mark the occasion, the player was presented with a special jersey, with 150 written on it.

“The first player to represent us in 150 @IPL games. Take a bow, Polly,” Mumbai Indians wrote on Twitter.

Pollard who joined Mumbai Indians back in 2010, has so far played 172 matches for the franchise - which is also the most by any player. The other 22 matches have been in Champions League. Captain Rohit Sharma has played 154 matches for MI so far while veteran CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who decided to give this year’s IPL a miss has played 158 matches for the Mumbai Indians.

Pollard has so far scored 2773 runs in the IPL which includes 14 half-centuries. Also, the all-rounder has 56 wickets under his belt.

Pollard is the second overseas player to have played 150 matches in the IPL. AB de Villiers is the one to have played most matches by an overseas cricketer in the IPL. He has played 155 matches but for two different franchises.

KKR have won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Mumbai Indians suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. However, Kolkata has a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by Mumbai.

“Pollard is a massive player for us. His experience is crucial for us,” said skipper Rohit Sharma during the toss.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

KKR squad: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (capt. & wk), Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi.

(With ANI inputs)