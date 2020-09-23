IPL 2020 Live Score KKR vs MI: Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR begin campaign at Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Live Score: The defending champions Mumbai Indians did not have the best of starts to the campaign this year, losing to Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. Rohit Sharma-led MI, now, face a difficult task ahead of them, going up against Dinesh Karthik-led KKR in their second game of the season. Both the teams have their fair share of talents who are match winners on their own day, and this could be one belter of a contest. Stay tuned for what could be a highly contested match between MI vs KKR.

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, MI vs KKR:

18:12 hrs IST Burj Khalifa lights up for KKR! The Burj Khalifa lighted up as Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders get ready to begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians. “Before the fireworks tomorrow, here’s the curtain-raiser! We won’t stop, on our way to the Top with upwards arrow above. Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours. What a welcome to the UAE tonight,” KKR tweeted. READ MORE





18:07 hrs IST KKR vs MI Predicted XI: Who will play and who will sit out? IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Predicted XI: We hope you have all your fantasy teams sorted out because this is a contest that will see plenty of interesting player battles. Here is our pick for probable playing XI for both teams today: KKR Predicted Playing XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c,wk), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna MI Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah





18:00 hrs IST MI vs KKR: A blockbuster in store? Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time champions and are vying to go for their third title this year. Mumbai Indians have won four titles so far, and are looking to become only the five-time champions. This contest always see much of Bollywood flair, especially with KKR being Shah Rukh Khan’s cricketing home, and Mumbai being SRK’s actual home.





17:54 hrs IST What are Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik talking about here? Can you guess what are the two captains from KKR and MI - Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma talking about here in this photo? 💜 🆚 💙 | DK 🆚 RO#KKRvMI in 2 Days at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Bring it on! 💪🏻#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @ImRo45 @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/CjAsHhO2Jq — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 21, 2020





17:47 hrs IST Can KKR beat MI? Dean Jones has this to say Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones believes that KKR have a really good squad but coach Brendon McCullum will have to balance his aggressiveness with discipline to give KKR a good chance. “He (McCullum) is going to be nervous. TKR has been amazing and unbeaten at CPL but most players coach the same way they play, and Brendon just goes after and smash every ball and he might coach this team in the same way and might work for them,” Jones said on Star Sports’ Game Play. “But history shows, with Gautam Gambhir, he led the team that was structured and disciplined and everybody knew what their role is so we need to see how he goes, like just go and hit every ball, sometimes it works but most of the time it doesn’t but when you are giving freedom you need to have discipline and you don’t want freedom without discipline because it brings chaos,” he added. READ MORE





17:40 hrs IST Mumbai Indians have arrived to the ground The players of Mumbai Indians campaign including Kieron Pollard who will be a key player this match have arrived to the ground. Watch video below: 📹 | Watch your favourite #MI stars board the bus as we head to the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium for tonight's #KKRvMI 🚎🏟️#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @MarriottBonvoy pic.twitter.com/Ie8lDPB1f0 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 23, 2020





17:35 hrs IST KKR vs MI: Some interesting stats IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Here are some noteworthy stats from Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians’ matches so far. Matches won by KKR: 6 Matches won by MI: 19 Matched played in India: 22 (KKR 5, MI 17) Matches played in UAE: 1 (KKR 1, MI 0) KKR average score against MI: 148 MI average score against KKR: 157 Most runs for KKR: 151 (Andre Russell) Most runs for MI: 708 (Rohit Sharma) Most wickets for KKR: 21 (Sunil Narine) Most wickets for MI: 11 (Hardik Pandya) Most catches for KKR: 4 (Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell) Most catches for MI: 9 (Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard)





17:30 hrs IST IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Who’s our pick? Karan Prashant Saxena: Ever since the first season, I have been a Kolkata Knight Riders fan, so my heart wants KKR to win. Although, I feel a lot has been spoken about strained relationship between Andre Russell and captain Dinesh Karthik. So, I am interested to see if there is some fire to the smoke here. Mumbai Indians have to worry about Jasprit Bumrah’s form. If he clicks today, KKR are gone. Aritra Mukherjee: Yeah, surprisingly, I agree with you, Karan. Bumrah will be the key player for Mumbai Indians and he certainly has a larger role to play in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. But KKR have a solid batting line-up and if MI miss the mark with the bowling, phew, Lord saves them.





17:25 hrs IST KKR vs MI: Head to Head Who has had a better record between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders over the years in Indian Premier League? Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Matches: 25 Mumbai Indians Won: 19 KKR Won: 6



