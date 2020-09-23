e-paper
IPL 2020: MI vs KKR - Burj Khalifa lights up for Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020: MI vs KKR - Burj Khalifa lights up for Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020: The world’s tallest building showcased a breathtaking LED display and honoured KKR by lighting up in their colours (purple and gold).

cricket Updated: Sep 23, 2020 12:04 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
IPL 2020 MI vs KKR: The Burj Khalifa lit up in KKR colours
IPL 2020 MI vs KKR: The Burj Khalifa lit up in KKR colours(Twitter Screengrab)
         

Ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dubai’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa lit up in the purple of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The world’s tallest building showcased a breathtaking LED display and honoured KKR by lighting up in their colours (purple and gold).

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“Before the fireworks tomorrow, here’s the curtain-raiser! We won’t stop, on our way to the Top with upwards arrow above. Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours. What a welcome to the UAE tonight,” KKR tweeted.

Also Read | KKR vs MI Preview - Can Rohit & Co break UAE jinx against Karthik’s Knights? 

Also Read | KKR Predicted XI: Will Russell-mania take over the UAE?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will be facing each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi later today. Talking about facing Mumbai Indians, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik had said that it is good for his side that they are facing Rohit-Sharma led side so early in the tournament.

Also Read | MI Predicted XI: Toss-up between big foreign seamers

“They (Mumbai Indians) have a team of world-class players, they are a strong lineup and the amount of IPL titles they have, shows that. It’s good that we are playing Mumbai early in the tournament, every year is a different year, I am sure it will be a great game tomorrow, Karthik had said during a virtual press conference.

Kolkata have a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by the four-time IPL champions.

KKR have bolstered their lineup with the addition of England skipper Eoin Morgan, Australian pacer Pat Cummins, USA pacer Ali Khan, and Australian spinner Chris Green. The side finished fifth in 2019 IPL and now it would be looking to go all the way.

Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
