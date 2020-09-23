IPL 2020 KKR Predicted XI: Will Russell-mania take over the UAE?

cricket

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:12 IST

Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders will open their campaign in this season of Indian Premier League against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. KKR failed to reach the playoffs last season after losing six matches in a row and will be eager to go all the way this season. KKR have boosted their squad with the addition of Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan, both of whom have played for the franchise previously.

Here is our predicted XI for KKR against Mumbai Indians.

1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is pegged to be the next big Indian player by analysts and cricket pundits and he will certainly have the pressure on himself to justify the tag. With both Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn gone from KKR, it is highly likely Gill will get to bat at his favourite opening position, where he can showcase his talent with the bat.

2 Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been an integral part of KKR team over the years, and on slow surfaces in the UAE, the off-spinner can be a dangerous customer of the ball. But while teams will practice to play Narine’s deliveries, they must also remember that he can be a lethal opener, as seen time and again in the IPL.

3 Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana is another young promising cricketer among the KKR ranks, and he prefers to bat at the No. 3 position, which is most suited to his talent. Rana had to see himself being tossed up and down over the years in the batting order, but this time around, he might feel more comfortable having a fixed position to bat at.

4 Eoin Morgan

If KKR win the tournament, Eoin Morgan would have played an integral role in doing so. Morgan not only shines with the bat, but can also be a great asset in the lead role alongside Dinesh Karthik.

5 Dinesh Karthik

Karthik has to be the glue that holds the KKR team together and he has to lead from the front this time around. Karthik has to showcase why he deserves a spot in the T20 World Cup squad for India next year and this is his big chance to do that.

6 Andre Russell

The most dangerous player in IPL at the moment, Andre Russell will be eager to take over the UAE. If Russell gets going, there is no stopping him.

7 Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh had a great domestic season for Uttar Pradesh once again in 2019, and he will be eager to repeat the same in IPL.

8 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins will certainly feel the pressure of justifying the Rs 15.5 crore price tag. The Australia seamer had a tough series against England and he will want to forget about it and start getting wickets early on.

9 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav had a forgettable year in the IPL last year. But if there is one thing we have seen about the chinaman is that he is always willing to learn from his mistakes. Don’t be surprised if you see an improved Kuldeep this year.

10 Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna has been the most improved bowler in the KKR ranks and he will be eager to start well this year as well.

11 Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi is another young prospect in the KKR ranks who might get the spotlight this season in the UAE.