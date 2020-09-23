IPL 2020: MI vs KKR Predicted XI: Toss-up between big foreign seamers

cricket

Defending champions Mumbai Indians would look to shrug off the defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener when they take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 5 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai’s middle-order looked a bit iffy after they failed to capitalise on the good start provided by Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. They would look to tighten the loose ends when they take on KKR, who will start their campaign on Wednesday.

Here’s MI’s Predicted XI for IPL 2020 match against KKR.

1 Rohit Sharma: There are no prizes for guessing where the captain of MI should bat. He has to be right at the top. Rohit did look to be in good shape before playing a rash shot against Sam Curran in CSK match and he would look to make amends against KKR, a franchise against whom he plays well.

2 Quinton de Kock: The South Africa wicket-keeper batsman looked a million dollars in the first match against CSK. He gave MI a flying start by scoring 33 off 20 balls. It will be up to him do something similar in their second match against KKR.

3 Suryakumar Yadav: He has been one of the top performers for Mumbai in the domestic circuit and showed glimpses of it in the tournament opener. He should have the management’s backing to get a longer run at No.3.

4 Saurabh Tiwary: Rohit pulled a rabbit out of the hat by naming Saurabh Tiwary in MI’s playing XI in place of Ishan Kishan. The experienced left-hander repaid the captain’s faith by emerging as the top-scorer for MI with a 31-ball 42 against CSK.

5 Kieron Pollard: The big West Indian all-rounder was sent in at No. 6 in the CSK match and chances are high he might get a promotion in their next match against KKR.

6 Hardik Pandya: There was a lot of talk about Hardik Pandya’s workload management before the IPL and we got a glimpse of that when the MI all-rounder did not bowl at all on Saturday. While he continues to be one of their main weapons with the bat, it will be interesting to see whether he gets to bowl his medium pace against KKR.

7 Krunal Pandya: The senior Pandya was a bit of disappointment both bat and ball in the IPL opener. He is one of MI’s main spinner’s and has to stand up on these conditions.

8 Mitchell McClenaghan: It’s a real hard choice to leave out James Pattinson after his burst with the new ball. But Mitchell McClenaghan might just add that extra balance to the MI bowling line-up particular in the middle overs.

9 Rahul Chahar: Like Krunal, Chahar too would not be pleased with the modest returns in the first match. He is MI’s main spinner going into the tournament and has to produce the goods against a strong KKR batting line up.

10 Jasprit Bumrah: MI’s most experienced seamer was a major disappointment in the CSK match. He conceded 43 runs and picked up just 1 wicket. But champion cricketers like him are allowed to have the odd day. We can expect Bumrah to bounce back strongly on Wednesday.

11 Trent Boult: Easily MI’s best bowler on display the other night. Boult will once again look to strike early against KKR on Wednesday.