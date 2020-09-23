e-paper
IPL 2020: KKR vs MI Preview - Can Rohit & Co break UAE jinx against Karthik’s Knights?

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians have enjoyed tremendous success against Kolkata Knight Riders but the two time IPL champions are out to change it.

cricket Updated: Sep 23, 2020 09:08 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Sharma (L) and Dinesh Karthik in conversation ahead of their IPL match on Wednesday.
Rohit Sharma (L) and Dinesh Karthik in conversation ahead of their IPL match on Wednesday.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Mumbai Indians have kept faith in the process. The same process that has seen them lose their opening IPL match since 2013. Well, jokes apart, Rohit Sharma’s team needs to find a way to win in the UAE as they have now lost six in a row here, including the 2014 matches.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Rohit had brushed the previous record conversation aside during the pre-tournament press conference by saying that the players have changed. But the approach it seems hasn’t. The conditions as we have seen in the first three matches are quite different and teams need to adapt soon.

Also Read | MS Dhoni explains the reason behind batting at No. 7 for CSK against RR

So when Mumbai face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 5 of the IPL 2020 on Wednesday, they need to assess the conditions and play according to that. Against CSK, Mumbai lost their way after a bright start and that is because the middle order tried to keep the momentum going, which as we have seen so far is difficult on these pitches.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings hit joint-most sixes in an IPL match

But the Knight Riders are a different kettle of fish. The presence of Andre Russell makes them a dangerous side while chasing and that will make it difficult for Mumbai to set a target, if they bat first.

While they don’t need to press the panic button, if Mitchell McClenaghan is fit and going well in the nets, he should be chosen over Trent Boult. Boult, despite being a world class bowler, has struggled in T20 cricket, especially when playing in the IPL.

Kolkata are playing their first match of the tournament, but they have had the advantage of watching the others play. Captain Karthik needs to choose his arsenal well. Pat Cummins, Russell, Sunil Narine and Eoin Morgan look like the choice for the foreign players.

Shubman Gill is expected to open the batting along with Narine, while Nitish Rana will be expected to play the sheet anchor’s role. Russell’s batting position is expected to remain flexible keeping the match situation in mind while Karthik and Morgan will form the solid middle.

Kuldeep Yadav will man the spin department with Narine while Cummins will have Prasidh Krishna for company with the new ball. KKR will have to choose between Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi for the third seamer’s spot.

It’s going to be an interesting clash between two teams with top quality overseas talent and good mix of Indian players.

