IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab team profile - KXIP Full squad, KXIP players to watch out for

The Kings XI Punjab had a repeat of IPL 2018 in IPL 2019. They started off well, were one of the strongest contenders to seal a play-off berth at the half-way stages of the league but lost track completely in the second half. They lost four in a row in the second-leg and were out of the play-off’s race and had to be satisfied with a No.6 finish with six wins in 14 matches.

Ahead of IPL 2020, the Punjab-based franchise took some tough calls including the trade of captain R Ashwin with the Delhi Capitals.

In IPL 2020, which is slated to begin from March 29, the Kings XI Punjab will be led by India wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul. He was retained in the squad along with the likes of Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, and Mohammed Shami.

The franchise roped in the likes of Glenn Maxwell, who will enjoy his second stint with the franchise, Sheldon Cottrell, India U19 leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and young pacer Ishan Porel.

The Kings XI Punjab have never won the IPL and have reached the final only once. The management will be hoping that their big guns - Gayle and KL Rahul come to the fore and put up consistent performances throughout the season.

FULL SQUAD

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell (10.75 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (8.5 crore), Deepak Hooda (50 lakh), Ishan Porel (20 lakh), Ravi Bishnoi (2 crore), James Neesham (50 lakh), Chris Jordan (3 crore), Tajinder Dhillon (20 lakh), Prabhsimran Singh (55 lakh) Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin.

THREE OVERSEAS PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Chris Gayle

The explosive Chris Gayle had a pretty good IPL 2019. He scored 490 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 151.02. He scored four fifties and hit 34 sixes with an unbeaten 99 being his best. Gayle would certainly look to get Kings XI Punjab to a blazing start in this IPL.

Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell did not feature in the last edition of IPL but the Australian all-rounder is set to make a comeback into the tournament in this season. However, an injury might force him to miss the first half of the tournament. He is set to undergo elbow surgery later this month. This will be Maxwell’s second stint with KXIP. He was bought by the franchise in 2014 and after enjoying a great opening season, he was released in 2018.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran was expected to be one of the biggest buys for Kings XI Punjab in last season but the West Indian left-hander failed to make an impact, scoring only 168 runs in 7 matches. KXIP, however, showed faith and retained him for IPL 2020. The 24-year-old Trinidadian would be looking to repay the faith with an impactful performance this season.

Three INDIAN PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has emerged a man for every situation for Team India in the past few months. He did keep wickets for KXIP in the last two seasons of IPL but this time the Karnataka cricketer was given the responsibility for India, in which in excelled. Rahul was the Player of the Series in the T20I series against New Zealand, which India won by 5-0. There will be added responsibility of captaining KXIP on KL Rahul this IPL. He had bumper IPL 2019 for KXIP, emerging as their highest run-getter with 593 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 135.38.

Mohammed Shami

The Kings XI Punjab have decided to retain Mohammed Shami after the paceman was back reckoning for Team India in the shortest format of the game. Shami had his best season in IPL in the last edition of the tournament with KXIP. He played all the 14 matches – the first time in his career – and picked up 19 wickets at an economy rate of 8.68.

Ravi Bishnoi

With 17 wickets, 19-year-old leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi emerged as the highest wicket-taker of ICC U19 World Cup 2020, in which India finished as runner-ups to eventual winners Bangladesh. The deceptive googly and ability to fox the batsmen in the air, Bishnoi is expected to be one of the key weapons for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020.

PAST RECORD

2008 - semifinals

2009 - 5th

2010 - 8th

2011 - 5th

2012 - 6th

2013 - 6th

2014 - runners-up

2015 - 8th

2016 - 8th

2017 - 5th

2018 - 7th

2019 – 6th