Former England coach Andy Flower appointed assistant coach of Kings XI Punjab

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 09:39 IST

Former Zimbabwe player and England head coach Andy Flower has been appointed assistant coach of Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab. He will replace Sunil Joshi, who has been recently appointed as the chairman of the Indian national selection committee.

“I am truly excited to come on board as the assistant coach for Kings XI Punjab and look forward to working with Anil Kumble this edition of the IPL. The team looks great and we have a fantastic line up and top-notch support staff and we can’t wait to show the world what the Shers are capable of,” Flower said in an official statement.

Adrian Le Roux, who is well versed in the challenges facing players with his stints with the Indian cricket team and other IPL teams, will be the trainer of the side while Andrew Leipus will be the team physio. He will be assisted by Abhijit Kar and Masseuse Naresh Kumar.

Punjab had appointed Anil Kumble as its coach last year and they have instated KL Rahul as the captain for this season. The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is slated to begin from March 29 when Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians. Kings XI will play their first match against Delhi Capitals on March 30.

“The team we’ve managed to build is absolutely phenomenal. Each member of our support staff brings in a great deal of experience and insight that will help us reach the goals that we have set for 2020 here at Kings XI Punjab. I’m certain the team will hugely benefit from their collective experiences,” head coach Anil Kumble said in a statement released by the franchise.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer who announced his retirement as a player from all forms of cricket today, will be the team’s Batting Coach.