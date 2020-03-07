e-paper
Coronavirus impact: IPL 2020 can be held on a later date, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are scheduled to host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 in the opening match.

cricket Updated: Mar 07, 2020 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mumbai Indians players and owner Neeta Ambani with IPL 10 trophy.
Coronavirus scare could impact the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has commented on the spread of the contagious virus and its impact on the T20 league. Tope has said that IPL can be held on a later date in view of the spread of the novel coronavirus around the country. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are scheduled to host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 in the opening match.

“There is always a possible danger of spread (of contagious diseases) when large numbers of people gather in one place... Such (IPL) events can always be organised later,” Tope told mediapersons.

He also said that discussions are currently on in official circles whether to postpone the IPL, and a decision would be taken and announced shortly.

The minister’s remarks came just over three weeks before the start of the 2020 season of IPL.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had said on Friday that the IPL will be held as scheduled. “It’s on...and BCCI will take all protection (against coronavirus),” he had said.

(with IANS inputs)

cricket news