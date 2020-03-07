e-paper
Home / Cricket / Kevin Pietersen Tweets about inspirational Indian women, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore reacts

Kevin Pietersen Tweets about inspirational Indian women, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore reacts

Kevin Pietersen is currently in India to shoot a documentary and has been travelling to different parts of the country.

cricket Updated: Mar 07, 2020 20:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.(Twitter)
         

Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had his say after former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared a picture with a woman plucking tea leaves. Pietersen is currently in India to shoot a documentary and has been travelling to different parts of the country. KP shared a photo with a woman tea leaves and his post read: “Women of India who are so inspiring!”

Former union sports minister Rathore took note of Pietersen’s remarks and hailed the women of the country. His comments, which was written in Hindi, roughly translates to: “This is the ‘New India’ where daughters are setting an example for the world by virtue of their hard work, courage and progress and they play an important role in government, administration, sports, army and many other fields. 

As Rathore wrote the message in Hindi, Pietersen requested for it to be translated and few social media users helped him with it. Rathore then replied: “Our language may differ but our thoughts are same. @KP24 Thank you friends for the wonderful translations you all have posted in response. My salute to the inspirational women around us.” 

Pietersen seems to be loving his time in India and his affection for the country can been seen through his social media posts. 

 

Pietersen was one of the most recognised faces in international cricket and he played 104 Tests and 136 ODIs for England. He amassed 8181 runs in the longest format and 4440 runs in the 50-over game. He also has a combined total of 32 tons in international cricket to his name.

