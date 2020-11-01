IPL 2020, KKR Predicted XI against RR: Playoff spot at stake, KKR may play one last trick

cricket

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 11:53 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen showcased the damage they can do if they get going but their bowling efforts let them down against Chennai Super Kings. Now winning against Rajasthan Royals could save the campaign for KKR - but they are also heavily dependent on results from other teams. Lucky for them, KKR would know all the equations by the time they come to play and will have time to prepare their team accordingly.

READ | KKR vs RR Preview: Everything to play for as hurt Knight Riders seek improvement against fighting Royals

Here is a look at the KKR Predicted XI against RR:

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has found top form in the last two games and will hope to continue the same against RR.

Rahul Tripathi: Things have not been working out Rahul Tripathi since his match-winning efforts. He would hope to find form again.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana has signalled to the KKR camp what could have been if he was batting as an opener from the first game of the season. Fans would hope it’s not too little, too late.

Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik’s best suited to come out and hit boundaries in the death over. KKR camp need to use him effectively.

Eoin Morgan: Eoin Morgan’s batting has looked lacklustre since he has taken over captaincy. He needs to fly.

Sunil Narine: KKR would hope Sunil Narine can contribute with both bat and ball in do-or-die game against RR.

Andre Russell: If fit, Andre Russell may replace Lockie Ferguson in the playing XI. Ferguson had given 54 runs in the previous game, and cost KKR the match.

READ | RR Predicted XI vs KKR: Back in form, Royals likely to play same team

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins has found his lethal form in the past couple of games and he would hope to continue the same against RR.

Shivam Mavi: Kamlesh Nagarkoti has not done well in the past few games, and KKR used one over from Nitish Rana, in which he gave away 16 runs, despite Nagarkoti having one over left. Shivam Mavi may replace him in the team.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav can replace Rinku Singh in the playing XI. Kuldeep hasn’t been bowling well but he can exploit the slowness of the .

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy was sensational against CSK, but could not win the game for the team. He would be disappointed.

KKR Predicted XI against CSK: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav