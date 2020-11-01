IPL 2020, RR Predicted XI vs KKR: Back in form, Royals likely to play same team

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 11:22 IST

Rajasthan Royals have picked up two straight wins and it has completely changed the dynamics of the points table in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Steve Smith & Co will hope to continue in same vein of form, and after two dominant wins, there is no reason for Steve Smith to tinker with the team too much. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE)

Here is our RR Predicted XI vs KKR:

Robin Uthappa: Robin Uthappa has looked a completely different batsman and perhaps he should have always been batting at the top from the start of the season.

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes has proven critics wrong and shown why he should bat as an opener for RR. He could do no wrong as of now.

Steven Smith (c): Steve Smith has been quite inconsistent with the bat, but perhaps he should continue to bat at no. 4 and play captain’s knocks.

Sanju Samson (wk): Sanju Samson has found form again in the last two games and he has been lethal with the bat. He could be a thorn in KKR’s playoff dreams.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has seen himself slipping down the batting order but he can bat at any position and still win matches for RR.

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag can turn the game at any point of time as he has done before. He is an unexpected package.

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia is a certified match-winner and he would be one of the players who will be discussed in KKR camp.

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer has been the best bowler in this season of IPL and now it is one final stretch for him to push RR to the playoffs.

Shreyas Gopal: Shreyas Gopal has done well to restrict run rate, but needs to take wickets as well.

Varun Aaron: Varun Aaron was quite expensive in the previous game, but he would hope to learn from his mistakes.

Kartik Tyagi: Karthik Tyagi has been sensational with the ball and in the field. One poor performance against KXIP does little to hurt his reputation.

RR Predicted XI vs KKR: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi