ADVERTISEMENT
‘He walked out and said I am going to see this home’: The MS Dhoni moment that ‘inspired’ Jos Buttler

“I like his demeanour on the field. How cool and calm he is. I like his explosive batting, the helicopter shot. I always watched the IPL on TV,’ Buttler said.

cricket Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 09:51 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals player Jos Buttler after a match during the Indian Premier League 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals player Jos Buttler after a match during the Indian Premier League 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.(PTI)
         

MS Dhoni has inspired a generation of cricketers all around the world. Former India skipper has been an inspiration for budding wicketkeepers and batsmen while being a benchmark for a leader of a side. He captained India to victory in the 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy, which is still a feat achieved by no one.

One of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket is the six that Dhoni hit off the bowling of Nuwan Kulasekara to win India’s second world title. That exact moment has been played numerous times on television by cricket lovers in India. India were in a spot of bother in the final with three top batsmen departing but Dhoni came in ahead of Yuvraj Singh and played a match-winning knock to win the World Cup for India.

READ| ‘We are not playing in 70s, 80s’: Tom Moody believes Rishabh Pant struggled this season ‘because of how he arrived at the IPL’

Even England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler was mesmerized by Dhoni’s performance in the final as he said that the knock resonated with him.

“I like his demeanour on the field. How cool and calm he is. I like his explosive batting, the helicopter shot. I always watched the IPL on TV. I remember some of the great innings he has played. One thing I really love is the 2011 World Cup final. How he walked out to bat and said I am going to see this home. That was inspiring and the way he finished the game with a six. It always resonated with me,” Buttler was quoted as saying in Times of India.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. He is captaining the Chennai Super Kings in this season of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni’s CSK have failed to replicate the success of the past as they lie bottom of the table with 5 wins from 13 matches.

