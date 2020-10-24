e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between DC and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 17:17 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 42nd match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders has managed to get to a total of 194 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 52 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Nitish Rana was the highest scorer with 81 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana who contributed 115 runs to the innings.

Tushar Deshpande bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

The 17th over was bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one as 10 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

Kagiso Rabada bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 14 runs from the over.

The 20th over was bowled by Marcus Stoinis which was an expensive one as 10 runs came off it along with 2 wickets.

Delhi Capitals will have to chase down the target of 195 at 9.8 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
All citizens should get free Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
All citizens should get free Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
IPL 2020 Live Score: Narine, Rana fifties lift KKR to 194/6
IPL 2020 Live Score: Narine, Rana fifties lift KKR to 194/6
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers extended by one month
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers extended by one month
PM Modi teaches India how to run from truth, says Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi teaches India how to run from truth, says Rahul Gandhi
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In