e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:02 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

The 24th match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab is currently on at ABU DHABI. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bat. Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders have scored 19 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 1st over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Arshdeep Singh bowled the 2nd over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

The 3rd over was bowled by Mohammed Shami which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Arshdeep Singh bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Jordan who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 3.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 76 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan completes 1000 IPL runs
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan completes 1000 IPL runs
Over 1L owners, 763 villages: PM to launch property cards under SVAMITVA
Over 1L owners, 763 villages: PM to launch property cards under SVAMITVA
Army foils Pak attempt to push arms into J-K, recovers four AK 74 rifles
Army foils Pak attempt to push arms into J-K, recovers four AK 74 rifles
Bihar assembly election: Awarded by BJP govt, woman mukhiya gets RJD ticket
Bihar assembly election: Awarded by BJP govt, woman mukhiya gets RJD ticket
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In