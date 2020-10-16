e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between MI and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 22:44 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 149 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 15 overs was 126 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Shivam Mavi bowled the 11th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored 4 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy and it was an expensive one as9 runs came off the over.

Shivam Mavi bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 7 runs came from the over.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi and it was an expensive one as 13 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.4. At the same stage, KKR were 95/5. Mumbai Indians need 23 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 4.6.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Donald Trump’s debts are the least mysterious aspect of his finances
Donald Trump’s debts are the least mysterious aspect of his finances
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: de Kock’s fifty guides MI to 8-wicket win
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: de Kock’s fifty guides MI to 8-wicket win
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In