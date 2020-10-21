e-paper
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RCB and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 21:29 IST
At the end of the first innings of the 39th match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders has managed to get to a total of 84 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. In the last five overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 32 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Eoin Morgan was the highest scorer with 30 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson who contributed 27 runs to the innings.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar where he kept things tight.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 17th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

3 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris where he kept things tight.

Mohammed Siraj bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

Chris Morris bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to chase down the target of 85 at 4.2 runs per over.

Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL live score: KKR get two quick wickets but RCB firmly in control
Sindh Police chief kidnapping plot by Rangers fans Pakistan political crisis
Nitish Kumar loses cool over ‘Lalu zindabad’ slogans at his rally
IPL 2020: 2 maidens, 3 wickets - Siraj scripts history in Abu Dhabi
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
