IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:28 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 192 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 74 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

Sunil Narine bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled the 8th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen scored 11 runs from the over.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Sunil Narine who had a decent over as 10 runs came off it.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.4. At the same stage, KKR were 84/3. Rajasthan Royals need 118 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 11.8.

