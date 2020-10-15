IPL 2020, KXIP Predicted XI vs RCB: Time for the ‘Universe Boss’ to rescue Kings XI Punjab

cricket

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:36 IST

It has been a season to forget for Kings XI Punjab. The KL Rahul-led side have been the most disappointing team of the Indian Premier League 2020 season so far. They have won only one match and currently are on a six-match losing streak. The team management will be desperate to turn things around with head coach Anil Kumble having tried and tested everything without any results. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have given explosive starts but none of the other batsmen have been able to complement them consistently. Chris Gayle hasn’t played in IPL 2020 yet and is expected to get a go-ahead at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Here is a look at the KXIP Predicted XI against RCB:

Chris Gayle: The Universal Boss hasn’t played any match so far in IPL 2020. The stage is set for the destructive batsmen to explode in the tournament for KXIP.

Mayank Agarwal: He is fighting with captain Rahul for the Orange Cap and has shown consistency with the bat. He would look to take his team to victory against RCB.

KL Rahul (c): Punjab skipper has led from the front when it comes to batting and is the current highest run-getter in the tournament. He might drop to the number 3 position to accommodate Chris Gayle.

Mandeep Singh: Mandeep Singh and looked good against Chennai but got out on the first ball against KKR. He could retain his place as none of the other batsmen are firing.

Nicholas Pooran(wk): The flamboyant West Indian has been impressive in the tournament with his fielding and big-hitting. He was at his destructive best against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai as he scored the fastest fifty of the IPL 2020 in just 17 balls.

Deepak Hooda: He was a mainstay for SRH but hasn’t got a game for KXIP. With none of the other Indian batters firing in the middle-order, the team could trust Hooda with the job.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman: Mujeeb was very expensive against KKR, going for 44 runs. But he is a proven performer in the IPL and KXIP would hope he gets his rhythm back against RCB.

Ravi Bishnoi: He has looked the most promising bowler for Punjab this year. Bishnoi again impressed against KKR as he picked up a wicket while going for just 25 runs in four overs.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep was economical in KXIP’s previous match as he went for just 25 runs. The team would trust him to continue his good form.

Mohammed Shami: He started the season with a bang and looked a big threat for the opposition. But he has tapered off in the previous matches. However, Punjab will expect a good comeback from their spearhead.

Hardus Viljoen: Chris Jordan leaked runs against KKR and hasn’t looked confident during the tournament. He is likely to be replaced by South African pacer Hardus Viljoen, who has played has six games with Punjab last year.

KXIP Predicted XI against RCB: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen.