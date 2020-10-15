IPL 2020, RCB Predicted XI vs KXIP: One change for Royal Challengers Bangalore

cricket

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:26 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to continue their winning run when they face Kings XI Punjab on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. RCB have impressed this season with their all-round display. They have already accumulated five wins from seven matches and look on course to get qualify for the play-offs. Virat Kohli-led RCB drubbed Kolkata Knight Riders by a mammoth 82 run margin on Monday to improve their Net Run Rate. RCB will now hope their players can turn out in their best form when they battle a struggling KXIP side.

Here is a look at the RCB Predicted XI against KXIP:

Devdutt Padikkal: The young opening batsman is in fine form in the IPL 2020 and again contributed 32 runs against KKR to give them a good start.

Aaron Finch: Although he looked woefully out of touch in the last game against CSK, Finch bounced back with a 37-ball 47 to relive the pressure off Kohli and de Villiers.

Virat Kohli (c): It wasn’t the most fluent innings against KKR but Captain Kohli managed to still hit 33 runs. He would look to lead from the front against KXIP.

Also Read | Underperforming Kings XI Punjab have task cut out against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore

AB de Villiers (wk): AB de Villiers looked in imperious touch against KKR as he smashed 73 runs off just 33 balls. RCB will look for a similar innings from him against KXIP.

Shivam Dube: He did not bowl against KKR but Kohli relies upon Dube to deliver in crunch situations.

Washington Sundar: Sundar again impressed with 2 wickets for 20 runs against KKR. He has become a vital part of the line-up with his off-spin.

Chris Morris: Chris Morris was unplayable against KKR as he picked up 2 wickets at an economy of 4.25. Since coming into the line-up, Morris has provided a fresh boost to RCB.

Gurkeerat Singh: The all-rounder hasn’t set the stage on fire in IPL 2020 but he could come into the side for Mohammad Siraj, who was expensive against KKR.

Navdeep Saini: He has become a trusted weapon from captain Virat Kohli in the death overs and at the start. He is expected to retain his place in the XI.

Isuru Udana: Isuru Udana has provided the variation in the pace bowling department for RCB with his left-arm swing.

Yuzvendra Chahal: RCB’s leading wicket-taker in IPL 2020 ha again impressed his critics with smart variations and nifty line and length. He is someone Kohli trusts for providing breakthroughs in the middle overs.

RCB Predicted XI against KXIP: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal