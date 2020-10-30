e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RR and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:52 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 186 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 146 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

9 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin.

7 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi.

Murugan Ashwin bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over.

12 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Chris Jordan which was an expensive one.

The 15th over was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was an decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 9.7. At the same stage, KXIP were 123/2. Rajasthan Royals need 40 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 8.0.

