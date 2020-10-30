e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 18

IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 18

The big clash between RR and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 23:09 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Rajasthan Royals have won the 50th match of IPL 2020 by 7 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 18th over. Ben Stokes was the highest scorer with 50 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes who contributed 60 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Jordan and it was an expensive one as 10 runs came off the over.

19 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami which was an expensive one.

Chris Jordan bowled only 5 balls in the 18th over of the game and gave away 11 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. KXIP will now face CSK at Abu Dhabi whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet KKR in their respective next matches.

