CSK vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: MS Dhoni & Co ready to tackle Gayle Force in Abu Dhabi

CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings will face Kings XI Punjab in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in Abu Dhabhi. Already ousted from the playoff race, MS Dhoni & Co will be playing their last game this season and hope to end the journey on a positive note. For the first time in the IPL history, they will finish the tournament at the bottom of the points table. While CSK play for pride, it’s a must-win situation for Rahul’s Kings XI. A 7-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals has already made their way to playoffs tougher. Even if they win this game, their chances will be hanging by a thread until the other match results go in their favour.

Follow the live updates of CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 match here:

14:05 hrs IST CSK predicted XI vs KXIP CSK predicted XI vs KXIP: Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi





14:00 hrs IST KXIP vs CSK since 2018 April 15, 2018 - Kings XI Punjab won by 4 runs May 20, 2018 - Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets April 6, 2019 - Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs May 5, 2019 - Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets October 4, 2020 - Chennai Super Kings won by 10 wickets





13:55 hrs IST CSK vs KXIP Live Updates | MS Dhoni speaks ahead of last game “It is very important to be relevant in the tournament. It was very important for us to give it our best. We are not in a position to qualify for the next stage but we have had a glimpse of people who can play for us in the coming seasons,” CSK Skipper MS Dhoni on KXIP face-off.





13:50 hrs IST Sam Curran - Big positive for CSK Sam Curran has been most impressive all-rounder for CSK this season. He has scored 186 runs off 141 balls faced at SR of 131.91 for CSK this season. Curran has batted at various batting positions for CSK this season as per the requirement of the team. * With 13 wickets scalped this season he is the leading wicket taker for CSK in IPL. He has bowled most of his overs in powerplay and has been economical but has picked only 3 wickets in powerplay.





13:45 hrs IST KL Rahul’s Strike Rate comparison PowerPlay strike rate -123.56 Middle Overs strike rate - 122.33 Death-overs strike rate - 188.67





13:40 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score | Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2020 Sam Curran - 13 Matches, 13 Wickets Deepak Chahar - 13 Matches, 12 Wickets Shardul Thakur - 8 Matches, 9 Wickets Lungi Ngidi - 3 Matches, 6 Wickets





13:35 hrs IST Sheikh Zayed Stadium - Venue Insights Highest Team Total: 206/4 By Kings XI Punjab Against Chennai Super Kings in 2014 Lowest Team Total: 70/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Rajasthan Royals in 2014 Highest Individual Score: 107 By Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) Against Mumbai Indians in 2020 Best Bowling Figures: 5/20 By Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders) Against Delhi Capitals in 2020 Highest Partnership: 152 By Sanju Samson And Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) For 3rd Wicket Against Mumbai Indians in 2020 Win Rate Batting First: 20% (2 Won; 8 Lost)





13:30 hrs IST Milestones for CSK players * 15: Runs needed by Ruturaj Gaikwad to complete 1000 T20 runs * 6: Wickets required by Josh Hazlewood to reach 50 T20 wickets * 5: Wickets needed by Mitchell Santner to complete 100 T20 wickets





13:25 hrs IST CSK vs KXIP Live Updates | Chris Gayle vs CSK bowlers vs Karn Sharma - 2 innings, 1 run, 2 dismissal vs Piyush Chawla - 10 innings, 116 runs, 1 dismissal vs Ravindra Jadeja - 3 innings, 42 runs, 1 dismissal vs Imran tahir - 3 innings, 39 runs, 0 dismissal





13:20 hrs IST KXIP’s worry - Ravi Bishnoi losing steam Ravi Bishnoi have been a revelation this season picking up 12 wickets for KXIP, 2nd most by a bowler this season. But he has been a bit under par in the last 6 matches going wicketless in 3 matches. He has picked up 4 wickets at an economy of 6.25. In Abu Dhabi, His average of 89 is his worst among all the venues.





13:15 hrs IST CSK at different venues in UAE Abu Dhabi - Played 3 | Won 1 | Lost 2 Dubai - Played 7 | Won 4 | Lost 3 Sharjah - Played 3 | Won 0 | Lost 3 * The next clash against KXIP is scheduled at Abu Dhabi where they have just 33% win record this IPL season. Out of the 5 wins for CSK, 4 have come while chasing a target in IPL 2020.





13:10 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score | MS Dhoni’s worst season Fewest Runs - 200 Lowest Average - 25 Second-lowest Strike Rate - 116.27 Fewest Sixes - 7 Man of the match awards - 0





13:05 hrs IST KXIP in last 5 matches vs RR - lost by 7 wickets vs KKR - won by 8 wickets vs SRH - won by 12 runs vs DC - won by 5 wickets vs MI - match tied; won in 2nd Super Over





13:00 hrs IST CSK in last 5 matches vs KKR - Won by 6 wickets vs RCB - Won by 8 wickets vs MI - Lost by 10 wickets vs RR - Lost by 7 wickets vs DC - Lost by 5 wickets





12:55 hrs IST CSK vs KXIP - head to head Matches - 22 CSK Win - 13 KXIP Win - 8





12:50 hrs IST Kings XI Punjab squad Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar





12:45 hrs IST CSK vs KXIP Live Score: KXIP in IPL 2020 The journey of Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 is no less than a Bollywood movie script. They languished at the bottom and then jumped up after 4 victories on the trot. A loss against RR has created a suspense over their qualification to playoffs. Currently they have 12 points from 13 games and desperately win the CSK clash.





12:40 hrs IST Chennai Super Kings Squad Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif





12:35 hrs IST CSK’s journey in IPL 2020 Honestly, it was heart-breaking. No CSK in playoffs for the first time in the IPL history is enough to explain their rough season. 10 points from 13 games, placed at the 8th spot - that has been the story of 3-time title winners in IPL 2020 and today they play the last match against KXIP.



