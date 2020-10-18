IPL 2020, MI Predicted XI against Kings XI Punjab: No tinkering Rohit Sharma’s winning combination

cricket

Mumbai Indians are on a roll in the Indian Premier League 2020. They have won five matches on the bounce and are currently sitting on the top of the points table with six wins out of eight games. MI appear the most balanced side in the tournament. Their batting is looking solid and bowlers are performing in tandem. They played Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league game on Friday and secured a comfortable eight-wicket win with three overs to spare. Rohit Sharma will look to stretch the winning momentum forward going into the business end of the tournament.

Here’s the MI predicted XI for IPL match vs KXIP:-

1 Rohit Sharma (Captain): MI skipper has been batting well so far in the IPL 2020. Rohit played the second fiddle to De Kock against Kolkata while scoring 35 runs off 36 balls. He is expected to go big against Punjab in Dubai.

2 Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper): The aggressive opener has gained the form after initial hiccups in the IPL 2020. De Kock has scored 269 runs in eight games so far, where he managed three half-centuries. Punjab has to look out for him.

3 Suryakumar Yadav: Similar to De Kock, Suryakumar Yadav also found form after failing initially in the tournament. With two fifties, he is playing well as the number three for Mumbai.

4 Ishan Kishan: The young batsman has been inconsistent with the bat. Other than his sparkling 99-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ishan Kishan failed to trouble the scorers. He would be itching to come back in form when playing against Punjab.

5 Hardik Pandya: He is playing as a designated batsman for Mumbai this season. Despite recovering from the injury, Hardik Pandya is not ready to bowl just yet. He batted at four against Kolkata and finished the game quickly with his stroke-filled 21-run innings.

6 Kieron Pollard: The dynamic West-Indian all-rounder is in good form in IPL 2020. Pollard is hitting the ball well in the death overs whenever he is getting a chance. Other than that, he is quick on the field and always contributes immensely with his fielding.

7 Krunal Pandya: Despite not taking any wicket against KKR, Krunal bowled an economical spell of 0/23 in four overs. The senior Pandya is bowling well other than giving his team the finishing touch on a few occasions. Krunal Pandya is expected to retain his place in the playing XI against KXIP.

8 Nathan Coulter-Nile: He came into the playing XI against KKR. Coulter-Nile took a wicket in that game but leaked 51 runs in four overs. However, Mumbai Indians are likely to give him another go in the game against Punjab.

9 Rahul Chahar: He was the wrecker in chief against Kolkata. Rahul Chahar broke the backbone of the KKR batting line-up with two wickets in two balls by dismissing Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik. Also, he was economical as well during his four overs.

10 Trent Boult: The kiwi spearhead has bowled well so far in IPL 2020. With 12 wickets to his name, Trent Boult looked at his usual best for Mumbai. Punjab has to be aware of the threat he poses in the powerplay overs.

11 Jasprit Bumrah: The best Mumbai Indians bowler. Bumrah has 12 wickets and never allowed the opposition batsmen to dominate him. Another good outing is expected of him.

MI Predicted XI against KXIP: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.