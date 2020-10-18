e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between KXIP and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 36th match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians has managed to get to a total of 176 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 62 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Quinton de Kock was the highest scorer with 53 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Krunal Pandya and Quinton de Kock who contributed 58 runs to the innings.

The 16th over was bowled by Mohammed Shami which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Chris Jordan where he kept things tight.

Arshdeep Singh bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 2 sixes and a 2 fours scoring 22 runs from the over.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

Chris Jordan bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four scoring 20 runs from the over.

Kings XI Punjab will have to chase down the target of 177 at 8.8 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

