IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 20:48 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 45th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 116/4. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 27 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 11th over was bowled by Kartik Tyagi which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

Shreyas Gopal bowled the 13th over of the innings where the MI batsmen scored 7 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 14th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Shreyas Gopal bowled the 15th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 154 runs.

